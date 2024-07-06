Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,094 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $28,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Enbridge by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 349,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 76,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ENB traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,967. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

