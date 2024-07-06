Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.67% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,519,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,265,000 after purchasing an additional 681,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 154,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 131,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

FLQL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,605 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $30.32.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

