Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $23,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,124.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,910,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $6.28 on Friday, reaching $1,026.82. 305,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,969. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,011.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,035.58. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,116.93.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

