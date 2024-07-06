Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 818,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $228,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.36. 7,986,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,135,279. The stock has a market cap of $494.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

