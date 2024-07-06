Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $106.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 405.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $106,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,519,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. 1,469,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,573. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

