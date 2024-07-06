Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $141.83 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,925 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $141,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SDY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.50. The company had a trading volume of 199,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,576. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.96.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

