Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $20.43 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $20,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $90.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,714. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

