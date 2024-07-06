Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $24.04 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $24,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.50. 4,668,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

