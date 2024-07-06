Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $24.81 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crown Castle worth $24,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $581,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,910 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $201,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18,200.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.07. 1,245,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

