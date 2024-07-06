Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $95.45 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $95,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 277,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,844,000 after purchasing an additional 51,203 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.95. 1,813,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,324. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

