Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $31,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $682,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 94.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $8.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.14. 1,943,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.75 and its 200 day moving average is $254.11.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.