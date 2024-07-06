Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $23,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.57 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

