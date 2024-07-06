Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,858 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $54,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

UBER traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.06. 6,599,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,155,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

