Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $126,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 33,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 43,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 31.6% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 67,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $46.65. 14,692,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,853,866. The company has a market cap of $187.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

