Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 22,987 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $22,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $114.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,380. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average is $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

