Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JANX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at $179,099,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $82,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $164,250,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2,166.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JANX opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

