Jefferies Financial Group Raises First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $18.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.15.

NYSE FHN opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

