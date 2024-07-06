Jefferies Financial Group Trims Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Target Price to $47.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HWC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.13.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.29. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.