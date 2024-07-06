Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $112,693.68 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $37,399.30.

On Monday, June 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $20,789.81.

On Friday, May 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,587 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $14,228.50.

JOBY opened at $5.16 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

JOBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 418,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 596.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

