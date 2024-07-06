JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$20.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FM. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.27.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals
In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
