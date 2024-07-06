JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,590

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,735 ($34.59) to GBX 2,590 ($32.76) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.21) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.09) to GBX 3,100 ($39.21) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Anglo American to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($37.95) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,752.50 ($34.82).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,444 ($30.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,538.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13,577.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,813 ($35.58).

In related news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.13), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($339,957.50). In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.17) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($21,629.34). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.13), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($339,957.50). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 704 shares of company stock worth $1,735,051. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

