JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Waystar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WAY

Waystar Stock Performance

About Waystar

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Waystar has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $23.09.

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.