JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $239.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $239.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $204.77 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The stock has a market cap of $588.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,706,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,502,000 after buying an additional 91,416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 720,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,168,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,563,000 after acquiring an additional 127,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

