JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,682,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,473 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.46% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $155,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

JEPI traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $56.38. 2,848,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

