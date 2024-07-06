Katana Capital Limited (KAT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on August 1st

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, July 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
Katana Capital Price Performance
Katana Capital Company Profile
Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Katana Capital
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Katana Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katana Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.