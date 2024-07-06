Kava Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $419.17 million and $7.33 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00045973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012961 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,192 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.