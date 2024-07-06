Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of KW stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.92. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.