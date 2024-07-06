Kenneth Bradley Miller Sells 40,000 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Bradley Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57.

On Thursday, June 27th, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.