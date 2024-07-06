KeyCorp Cuts Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $42.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.20.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of KRC stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,831,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,767.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,648,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,558 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $35,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $25,093,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,595,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,233,000 after purchasing an additional 634,136 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

