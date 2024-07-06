KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded up $8.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.90. 61,857,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,000,656. The company has a market cap of $277.84 billion, a PE ratio of 252.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

