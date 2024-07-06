KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 106 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.99. 8,550,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,995,331. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.