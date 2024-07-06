KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 9,385 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.09. 8,408,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,472,371. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average is $77.72.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

