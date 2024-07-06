Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys 1,529 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. McKesson makes up approximately 1.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 20.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in McKesson by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 263.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in McKesson by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $587.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,916. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $395.30 and a 12 month high of $612.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.85. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.47.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.



