Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 1.5% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AZO traded down $29.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,815.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,576. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,882.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,871.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

