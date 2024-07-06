Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,011 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.44. 3,286,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,095. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

