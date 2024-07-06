KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.08. 2,250,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,140,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.