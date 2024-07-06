KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in KLA by 29.8% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $855.21. 461,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $876.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $777.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

