Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 120 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.12 on Friday, reaching $496.16. 28,495,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $496.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.25.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.