Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after buying an additional 511,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,978,000 after buying an additional 195,615 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $46,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

