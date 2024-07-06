Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stake Boosted by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 226.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,486 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Krispy Kreme worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNUT. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,817. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNUT. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

