Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of KYTX stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $35.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($12.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYTX. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,590,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,743,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $23,093,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,041,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,799,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

