LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $104.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.80.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCII

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $98.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.42. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,784,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 144.3% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.