LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,431 shares of company stock worth $6,627,520. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 898,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after buying an additional 122,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $83.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $84.15.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

