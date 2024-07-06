Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.