Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Financial Comparison

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A 3.09% 2.51% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 4 3 0 2.43 Impala Platinum 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Impala Platinum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 180.42%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Impala Platinum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.99 0.39 Impala Platinum $6.01 billion 0.82 $276.64 million N/A N/A

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Impala Platinum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Impala Platinum on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield. The company markets and sells its products in South Africa, Japan, China, the United States, and Europe. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

