Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lessened by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.16. 631,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,964. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $465.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.