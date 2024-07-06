Loop Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Loop Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.66.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $190.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $190.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 86.4% in the third quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 148,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $2,028,000. Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 102,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

