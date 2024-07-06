Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,652 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $50,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

