LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.58. 1,347,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,663. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $87.91 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

