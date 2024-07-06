Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $18.59 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 16% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $18.59 million and $227,175.19 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009266 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001058 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,933.29 or 1.00057715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00068459 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000412 USD and is up 13.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $241,377.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

